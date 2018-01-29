Morning fire raze shops in Enugu

Victims of fire outbreak in Achara Layout, Enugu, are currently counting their losses as their shops and goods were razed down in Enugu on Sunday.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the scene of the incident gathered that the fire broke out at about 11:30 a.m. at No. 51 Igbariam Street in Achara Layout.

NAN observed that seven of the affected shops were temporary shops that were burnt to ashes before men of Enugu State Fire Service prevented the fire from touching a nearly two-storey building.

An eye witness, Miss Regina Uzo, told NAN that the state fire service stopped the fire from moving further in the street.

A community leader at Achara Layout, Chief Edwin Ubochi, also told NAN that the occupants of the shops had all gone to church service when the fire broke out.

“I sympathise with the traders as the fire burnt all their goods completely without a pin being salvaged,'' Ubochi said.

NAN reports that sympathisers were overwhelmed by the level of damage caused by the fire, the cause of which was yet to be ascertained.

However, three victims of the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented bitterly that all they had laboured for had been destroyed by the fire.

The affected victims, however, appealed to the state government and philanthropists to come to their aid. (NAN)