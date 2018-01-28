Police nab two armed robbery suspects in Ogun 

The men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers, Jimoh Ganiyu and one Oyindamola following an intelligence reports received by police operatives attached to Redeemed camp division.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the robbers were caught while hibernating at Kara area along Lagos/Ibadan express way as they were planning to launch robbery attack on the long bridge.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that upon the intelligence report, the Divisional Police Officer of the Redeemed camp division, SP Olaiya Martins quickly dispatched his Anti robbery team to the scene where the duo of Jimoh and Oyindamola were arrested.

According to the PPRO, preliminary investigation revealed that the two suspects with other members of their gang have earlier robbed residents of Adesan area of Mowe and that they came to Kara in order to plan for another robbery operation on the long bridge later in the night.

Weapons recovered from the suspects include one cut to size locally made single barrel gun, three live cartridges, one techno phone, three small bags and six assorted new clothes.

The police spokesman said he suspects confessed being members of robbery syndicate terrorising Mowe, Ibafo and long bridge area of the state.

The PPRO said the commissioner of police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the suspects be transferred to FSARS for discreet investigation and that the CP equally directed that other members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to book.

"The CP therefore appealed to members of the public not to relent in their efforts at partnering with the police in riding the state of criminals by giving the police necessary information all the time", the PPRO said.