Delta CP Receives PCRC Executive Members, Commends Body

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Muhammad Mustafa, has commended the members of Delta State Chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for their assistance to the Command.

The CP gave the commendation Tuesday, January when the executive members of the body, led by the state chairman, Chief (Mrs.) Voke Odet (JP) paid him a welcome visit in his office.

The CP charged the body to continue to collaborate with the Police in their domains towards achieving the laudable objectives of establishing the PCRC.

He urged them to assist the Area Commands and Divisions in the areas of logistics and giving credible information to enable them perform optimally, while also stating his readiness to work with them.

Earlier in her remarks, the state chairman, welcomed the CP to Delta State and promised that the body would pray and work with him and his officers to succeed.

She enumerated some projects executed personally by her and the PCRC in various Area Commands and Divisions, ranging from building of administrative offices, residential quarters and meeting halls to help the police do their job, promising the willingness of the body to do more.