Aregbesola's Chief of Staff,  Commissioners for information, finance commend voters for large turnout in Osun LG poll 

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola today commended the people of the state for trooping our in large numbers to vote during the local government election conducted by the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

Oyetola said the turnout of voters was very impressive at different polling units in different voting centers that he visited in his hometown in Iragbiji, headquarters of Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

His words "The election has been peaceful. It is free and fair. The turnout has been very impressive too. People came out in large number to vote. No manipulation and no problem anywhere here. I think democracy is actually growing and things are getting better".

Also, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa while speaking with Nigerian Voice at Obaagun via his Ikirun hometown said the Local Government election was very peaceful. He also commended the voters for their large turn out.

According to him, "I marvelled at the number of people that turnout at the various wards. Reports reaching me from other areas of the state indicates good turnout. This success was because government of the state has done everything necessary to make the election successful. I'm happy the people came out to show and demonstrate supports for our government and our party".

While speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji in a chat with The Nigerian Voice in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local government said the election was conducted under peaceful atmosphere and commended the security operatives and the officials of the Osun Independent Electoral Commission for the smooth conduct of the election.

Oyebamiji said the parliamentary system introduced by the state government for the local government level in the state was a good idea and that it would reduce the cost of governance and bring the people closer to the government at the grassroots.

