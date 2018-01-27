Osun LG poll witnesses large turn out

The local government election in Osun State today witnessed a large turn out of voters who thronged the voting centers and voted for candidates of their choice amidst watertight security.

The residents said the officials of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and the security operatives were posted to various polling units across the state acted professionally and that the election was conducted under peaceful atmosphere.

The Nigerian Voice correspondent who monitored the exercise observed that the election was peaceful. There was heavy presence of security operatives in Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa and other parts of the state as voting.

At Eketa polling center, Oreofero area, Osogbo in Osogbo Local Government, voting materials arrived polling units some minutes after 8:39am and the accreditation and voting started without delay.

The election was peaceful in Osogbo, Ede, Iwo, Iragbiji and other towns but the situation was tensed in Ile-Ife.