Video: Stephanie Otobo Goes to Apostle Suleman's Church, Apologizes for scandal

It was Nigeria’s biggest sex scandal last year. A Canada-based woman stormed the Nigerian most populous city of Lagos and alleged that she’s been having sex with a mega star pastor.

Stephanie Otobo claimed Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, promised her marriage after she became pregnant but changed his mind suddenly.

She said she was suing him for “breach of contract”. The story went viral, especially as she gave shocking details of how the sex encounters went. She claimed that they sometimes had video sex and she recorded him with his hand on his penis.

Sarcastically, she added that the police should compare that hand with his real hand and see if there was any difference.

It was the perfect sex scandal story. A rising pastor who was criticizing government officials for the killing of Christians in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna, embroiled in a sexual encounter with a Canada-based ‘actress’ or ‘singer’.

The pastor denied it and called her a cheap prostitute sent to blackmail him.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Stephanie Otobo went to his church and apologized.

She said she lied against him to make money after she fell into strong hands from some politicians.

