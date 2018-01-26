Okowa’s Aide Appreciates Principal, Uduaghan, Others For Support Towards Sister Burial Rite

The Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Omimi Esquire, has sent a message of appreciation to the governor for his support and prayers towards the burial of his departed younger sister, late Madam Patience Esquire who was laid to rest last weekend in Warri.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Asaba, the Political Adviser also extended his gratitude to the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, on his invaluable support.

According to the statement, the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Daniel Reiyenieju, the state party Chairman Olorogun kingsley Esiso, his Deputy, Barr Ada-Val Areyenka, PDP Vice Chairman Delta South, Chief Emma Amgbaduba, the Onu Igalla of Warri, Dr Salifu, the Obarisiuwa of Warri and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Joseph Sisanmi Otumara, the Chairman Rural Development Agency, Chief Solomon Areyenka, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo.

Others are the member representing Warri South constituency I at the State House of Assembly, Hon Princess Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Deputy Chief of Staff Government House, Hon Chief Steve Eruotor, Hon Commissioner for Oil and gas, Hon Mofe Pirah, Hon Commissioner for Transport, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, Special Adviser on Local government affairs, Chief Joseph Otirhue, member Judicial Service Commission, Chief Francis Omatseye, Commissioner representing Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality on the Board of DESOPADEC, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, his Ughelli North/Ethiope East colleagues, Chief POC Ovbidje, the Executive Assistant(Political) Chief Jerry Eruvwedede, the Chairmen of Warri South, Uvwie, Ughelli North and Burutu Council areas, Hon Michael Tidi, Hon Ramson Onoyake, Hon Godwin Adode, and Hon Godknows Angele respectively.

The statement added that “Clergy, Political Associates, top government functionaries, friends and well-wishers too numerous to mention who joined the Esquire family in giving their beloved sister a glorious exit are highly appreciated”, and prayed that God in His infinite mercies would grant them abundant peace and joy in all their undertakings.