Kano State Govt. Awards Three Road Projects In Nassarawa Lga At Over N1.5 Billion

Kano state government has awarded three road contracts in Nassarawa local government area, expected to cost the sum of over N1. 5 billion.

The three projects are the 1.1. km Holborn market road, the 2.3 km Kings Garden –Tudun Murtala dual carriageway and the 6 km Rimin Kebe – Jaba dual carriage way. The roads will entail among others culverts, street lights and crash barriers.

Speaking when he visited the project sites, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje told the crowds that gathered to receive him that “our commitment towards ensuring socio-economic development informed our decision to invest in the provision of the capital intensive project”.

He assured that efforts would be geared towards completing the projects on time to minimize inconveniences associated with executing developmental initiatives in highly populated areas.

The governor, however, enjoined residents of the benefiting communities to cooperate with the contractors in order to avoid hazards and to ensure seedy completion.

On Holborn new market, Gov. Ganduje promised that roads would be constructed within it while street lights would be installed to facilitate its take off.

He also announced that the market would be dedicated to herbal medicine sellers to enable them conduct their businesses in a more organized way.

Director General Media and Communications,

Government House, Kano