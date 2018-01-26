Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Invade Yewa Community

Groups in Ogun West Senatorial Disctrict of Ogun State under the aegis of Yewa Connecting minds (YCM), an umbrella body that comprises both youths and elders in liberation movement of Yewaland have warned Hausa/Fulani herdsmen, who had been on rampage, in the Yewa land, lately, killing and molesting natives, as well as destroying farm crops with their cattle, that their activities were no more acceptable.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by the Coordinator of the group Prince Ekunola Gbenga after the YCM emergency meeting yesterday in Ayetoro Yewa North Local Government of Ogun State.

Ekunola stated that the presence of herdsmen in the community had heightened tension.

Just last week, on Yewa Soil, a farmer was killed and another one was also killed in Imeko Afon while protecting their farms by the Herdsmen after which his farmland was set on fire, and act that aggravated the anger in members of Yewa Connecting Minds, and we hereby call on all our members to get ready to swing into action.

The inhumane and barbaric activities of the Herdsmen in Yewaland has becoming alarming in recent times and the Federal and state government have turned lackadaisical attitude towards it.

The Fulani herdsmen should steer clear of Yewaland if their mission is to come and kill innocent citizens, Ekunola demanded.

The acts and deeds of these Herdsmen is becoming unbecoming and hence the need for self-defence if those at the helm of powers refuses to swing into action.

Prince Ekunola stated that, people of Yewa communities were under siege and the people could no longer go about their economic, social and religious activities again, he revealed that his members had resolved to shed their blood to resist further attacks by the dreaded herdsmen.

Never again will YCM fold their arms and watch our people being massacred by blood-sucking terrorists under the guise of herdsmen. Urgent times need drastic measure. We warn all violent Fulani herdsmen to vacate our farmland, our backyards, our territories and boundaries now.

Ekunola said: “Farming is my people’s mainstay. The Hausas/Fulani people rearing cattle here have created too many problems, including killing of innocent people. They also defile our women and destroy their crops while grazing. They must leave if they cannot live here peacefully or face the wrath of my people who I will unleash on them.”

Yewa Connecting Minds (YCM) hereby issue a note of warning to all Herdsmen on Yewa Soil to trend softly, for the last time we are appealing to you and your sponsors to stop all inhumane acts andove out of our land before we swing into action.

We appreciate Ogun State Government led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Security agencies for their efforts so far.

Gbenga said, “We restate that the state and the federal government to come to their aid and bring an end to the attacks by herdsmen who according to them, usually destroy their farmland.

Signed.

KUSORO JEREMIAH

Secretary, Yewa Connecting Minds (YCM)

08100744366