Borno State to Build 30 Housing Units for Air Force Strike Team North East

Borno state government will build 30 units of houses to accommodate personnel deployed to the newly Air Force Strike Team established by the Nigeria Air force to boost air operations in the ongoing Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command, North East war against boko haram insurgency.

Governor Kashim Shettima made the pledge when the Air Force Task Commander, Air Vice Marshall Lubo paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Maiduguri Friday.

The Governor said the pilots spend hours flying daily in their operations and as such deserve Borno State Government to build or allocate a decent accommodation for the personnel as support to create a more enabling environment for the air strike personnel to carry out their duties efficiently.

Shettima also appreciated the efforts of the military and the sacrifices they have made so far to restore peace in Borno State and the country as a whole.

Governor Kashim Shettima also praised effort of the Armed Forces saying their operation in the fight against Boko Haram has improved tremendously.

Resounding, the Air Task Force Commander AVM Lubo briefed the Governor on some of the operations by the Air Force Strike Team deployed to Operation Lafiya Dole North East while calling on the Boko Haram insurgents to repent and embrace peace.

According to him, for those that refused to take advantage of the window created for them to repent, the Nigerian Air Force will pursue from all nooks and crannies of the State and flush out their remnants while thanking Governor Shettima for his support to the Air Force in carrying out their operations.