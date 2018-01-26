Tim Elombah released after 25 days in Policecustody

The management and staff of Elombah.com, on Thursday thanked friends and family, the Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN), Lawyers, Journalists, local and international Non governmental organisations, NGOs , National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) , the British government, and numerous individuals for their steadfastness and unwavering support during the unlawful detention of Tim Elombah, the editor of Elombah. Com.

Tim and his brothers were arrested in the wee hours of January 1, 2018 by men and officers of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, and the Special Tactical Squad, STS, of the Nigeria police.

The Publishers of the online newspaper in a statement issued after the release of Tim Elombah via an order of an FCT Abuja high court said, although the Police is yet to state under what charges the Elombah brothers were arrested and detained, they trust the judiciary will address whatever injustices suffered by the innocent citizens.

"We also hope that the publisher, Daniel Elombah will be able to travel back to his base in the United Kingdom immediately to rejoin his family", the management stated.

"Freedom of speech and expression is an inalienable right of every person and Nigerians should stand firm against any flagrant abuse of these fundamental rights without excuses", the statement concluded.