Nestoil Jet in a Near Crash incident At Abuja Airport Over Landing Gear

A major air accident was Thursday averted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, following a landing gear malfunction in a private jet.

The jet operated by Nestoil and owned by Ernest Obijiesi, had a landing gear problem when it wanted to return to the runway.

FAAN said it had to shut down the airport as a safety precaution.

Henrietta Yakubu, Spokesperson of FAAN, confirmed that the private jet lost its landing gear when it was returning to the runway, a situation which led it to skid off the runway.

The runway was, however, reopened some few hours later for flight operations.

As at the time of filing in this report, officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had been dispatched to the scene of the incident while inspectors from Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) had been notified of the incident.