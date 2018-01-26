The Nigerian Voice Online Newspaper Condoles Gov Shettima Over his Orderly's Death

The Nigerian Voice, an Online Newspaper has condoled Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state Thursday over the death of his Orderly, Late Police Inspector Mohammed Azare who died Tuesday, 23rd January 2018 (this week).

The Managing Editor, Mr. Henry D. Oduenyi in a condolence letter Thursday read in quote: "The management and staff of The Nigerian Voice Online Newspaper received with great shock the sudden death of your beloved, trusted brother and orderly, Inspector Mohammed Azare who passed away three days ago following a sudden cardiac arrest while on duty.

"We join millions of Nigerians, Borno and Bauchi states people, the Nigeria Police, Katagum LGA, families, friends, relations and associates in sympathizing and consoling you over his death.

"The vacuum his death has created will really hardly be replaced. Mohammed was a trusted , honest, committed, sincere, hardworking and enduring gentle police officer admired by all around him," Henry Oduenyi said.

He also prayed God to grant late Mohammed Azare eternal rest and to give the governor and members of the family, relations, colleagues and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He reassured the governor of unalloyed and committed coverage of Borno state government activities and dividends of democracy for local, national and international consumption through his reputable and trusted Online Newspaper, The Nigerian Voice.

End