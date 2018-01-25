Imo Guber 2019: Mbaitoli Apc Calls On Madumere To Contest

Barely one week after Izombe community in Oguta local government area of Imo State among other foundational structures that previously called on the Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere to vie for the exalted position of Governorship, this evening, the entire executive of All progressives Congress, Mbaitoli chapter have presented Prince Eze Madumere as their sole candidate for 2019 gubernatorial candidate.

The grand event took place at the country home of the Deputy Governor, Lake Malinda, Achi, Ezi-Mbieri local government area of Imo State.

The party executive members from all the twelve wards of Mbaitoli led by the local government Chairman, Barr Tony Amaechi were received by the chieftain of the party, Prince Marcon Nlemigbo and other prominent leaders of the party in zone.

Addressing the party faithful, Barr Amaechi stressed; “Among the few celebrated leaders in State and in the country at large, the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere has distinguished himself in all ramifications. He has not only been proven to be loyal, humble but he has displayed competence to unimaginable measure. Among the twelve qualities that have been enumerated as regards who succeeds Governor Okorocha, our Deputy Governor has scored over 98%. For us as a people, he has become a role model and a pride son of Imo State. On this note, I have been mandated by the entire leadership of All Progressives Congress, Mbaitoli Chapter to present him as our soul candidate for the Governorship race.”

Speaking further, Barr Amaechi requested the party faithful if he is speaking their minds, they all chorused in affirmative with songs of joy. He further said they will reach out to other members within Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zones to ensure Prince Madumere emerges as the next Governor of the State.

Also chorusing in the same voice, the Youth leader, Comrade Obinna Osuji while supporting Prince Madumere for the plum job in Douglas House, he described the Deputy Governor as a trustworthy Imo son who has shown competence, capacity, the administrative acumen and utmost love for the youth through life time empowerment programmes and mentorship.

In the same vein, the woman leader of the local government, Hon. Mrs. Gladys Emesibe said; “I am particularly happy with the Deputy Governor of our State. All the women of our party are very happy for the development in the State. Prince is our pride. He has fear of God. He is humble and has been supportive of the Governor in whatever in every capacity. All the women of Owerri zone have been calling on him to come out because of his leadership qualities. We shall work with other local government areas to ensure that he emerges the Governor.”

Responding on behalf of the Deputy Governor, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo commended the party faithful for adopting and presenting the Deputy Governor as the sole candidate for the governorship race come 2019. We have heard you. He asked? “Do you want us to move ahead? The mammoth crowd responded in affirmative. He also appreciated them for finding him worthy as going through his impeccable credentials. He assured them he will deliver their message to the appropriate quarters while requesting that all hands should be on deck so as to actualize this noble project.”

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Chief Marcon Nlemigbo responding on behalf of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere during the occasion

Mbaitoli LGA APC Chairman, Barr Tony Amaechi with other party chieftain beckoning on the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere to contest for 2019 governorship election

The jubilant APC faithful at the event during the call on Imo Deputy Governor to vie for 2019 guber election