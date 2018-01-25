Minister of Defence Commends Presidency, Assures Increased Securityand Defence Manpower

Minister of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali thanked the President, Commander -in Chief- of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous funding of the Armed forces of Nigeria to perform its constitutional role especially now that Nigeria is fighting multiple security challenges.

A statement issued Thursday by Colonel Tukur Gusau Public Relations officer to the Honourable Minister of Defence said the Council in line with the decision of the present government to increase the strength of the Armed Forces to address manpower problem have through the three services in the last 2 years enlisted and recruited qualified Nigerians.

According to the Minister, the Ministry of Defence was also building befitting accommodation for members of the Armed Forces in the 6 geopolitical Zones, pointing out that, similar accommodations were built by Defence Headquarters and commissioned by the HMOD in Abuja last month which has gone a long way to solving accommodation problem and boosting the morale of personnel serving in Abuja.

He also added that in compliance with the presidential directive for the establishment of National Commission on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons in the country, the Ministry of Defence in conjunction with the office of the National Security Adviser has set up a committee to work out modalities to transform the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) to a National Commission.

Similarly, during the period under review the Military Pension Verification Exercise was conducted in all the 36 states and FCT, the process enabled the Military Pension Board to update its data payroll and ensure financial savings for the Government.

The Minister also briefed the council on the update of the Presidential visit to Royal Kingdom of Jordan from 2-3 December 2017, stressing that, the visit provided an avenue for implementation of agreement for the procurement of Excess Defence Articles from Jordan.

Mansur maintained that the Agreement entails rebuilding and modernisation of some of our military platforms where the Minister expressed the need by the relevant security agencies to as a matter of urgency to tackle the propagation of hate speeches especially through the social media particularly by some notable Nigerians.

He noted also that the Armed forces was currently synergising with other security agencies through intelligence sharing and joint operations to address the various security challenges in Nigeria.