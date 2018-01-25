Police Dispel Fear Of Fulani Herdsmen Invasion Of Delta Capital

The Delta State Police Command has allayed fear of residents living in the state capital and its environs not to be perturbed as those sighted at the Bank of the River Niger have being sent parking.

Confirming this in a press release made available to newsmen Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said, “The Command wishes to state that on Sunday, 21st January, 2018 at about 3pm, some herdsmen arrived Asaba bank of the River Niger in three flying boats with their cattle”.

According to him, “On receipt of the information, members of the Committee on Herdsmen/ Farmers recently inaugurated by the Police Command, led by its chairman Chief Cassidy N. Iloba, Senior Special Assistant on Security to the State Governor, interrogated the herdsmen, and thereafter they returned to Kogi State where they came from”.

He said, “It is necessary to clear that none of the herdsmen was found with firearms. One Alhaji Katti, who has been a resident herder in the area for the past three decades, is the only one remaining there.

“He has however been warned and bounded over not to harbor any migrant herdsmen forthwith”.

Meanwhile, the PPRO hinted that the Command, in conjunction with Herdsmen/Farmers Committee is working assiduously towards ensuring peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers in the state.

While advising the public to be vigilant, the Command calls on any person with credible information about any threat to security of any kind to furnish the police or other security agencies with such information instead of using the social media to cause unnecessary panic amongst the people.