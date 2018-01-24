Woman dragged out of car, raped in front of husband: Police

A 22-YEAR-old woman was dragged out of a car and raped in front of her husband and brother-in-law, who were held at gunpoint in the northern Indian state of Haryana, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman was raped, according to police, on Sunday night in Sector 56 of Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi.

Police said they had arrested four people in connection to the rape.

A police official said: “on Sunday night a woman, her husband and brother-in-law were returning from a function in a car.

“When they stopped near the business park tower, the woman's husband got out of the car to use the toilet.

“Suddenly two cars stopped near them and four men came out and dragged the woman out of the car.

“One of the men took the woman and raped her while others held her husband and her brother-in-law at gunpoint.”

Reports said before running away, the men warned the woman and her husband against reporting the incident to the police.

This is the latest incident of rape horror that emerged in the state.

Recently two incidents of young girls being raped and killed were reported in Haryana.

Sexual attacks on women and girls in India put a question mark on their safety and efficiency of police force in the country.

In December 2012, a medical student was fatally gang-raped in New Delhi. that incident brought spotlight on crimes against women in India.

The incident saw huge protests and resulted in new anti-rape laws in the country. However, brutal sexual attacks against women continue to be reported across India. – NAN