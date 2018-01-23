Oby Ezekwesili, Some members of BBOG Group Arrested On ‘Orders Of Buhari’ [TWEETS]

Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of the BringBackOurGirls Group and Some members of BBOG Groupans has been arrested and detained by the FCT Police Command on the orders of President Buhari during a meeting of the advocacy group.

In series of posts on her Twitter handle, @obyezeks, the former Minister of Education and vice president of the World Bank, said she was arrested alongside some members of the BBOG group.

“The FG of President . @MBuhari instructed the IG of @PoliceNG to DETAIN ME AND OTHER MEMBERS of @BBOG_Nigeria here at the Unity Fountain. Police men and women have BUILT AN IMPREGNABLE WALL and LOCKED ME IN. I have asked them more than 30 times to LET ME OUT and they REFUSED,” the tweeted on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

“President @MBuhari The police officers deployed by IG of . @PoliceNG is VIOLATING my FREEDOM of MOVEMENT by LOCKING ME IN in broad day light at the Unity Fountain. THIS IS A DEMOCRACY. Officer Tina Ishaya just again REFUSED TO LET ME OUT OF THEIR WALL.”