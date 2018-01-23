Tinubu, Akande and Buhari ends Meeting..............Presidency Silent Over Obasanjo's letter to Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the former Interim National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has has ended with both leaders keeping mute. The duo of Akande and Tinubu refused to speak to State House Correspondents, after the hour long meeting.

Both leaders who arrived presidential Villaat 3:50pm, left from the President’s official residence at 4:50.m pm.

The meeting came barely three hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, issued a statement saying Buhari’s presidency has been a spectacular failure.

Akande, who is also a former Governor of Osun State, stated this in his country home, Ila-Orangun, at a press conference to mark his 79 birthday.

Expressing his view about the Buhari’s administration, the elder statesman insisted that there is no how Buhari would succeed with the present system of government.

Akande had said: “Buhari is my personal friend, he is running a very difficult system of government. Even if Angel should come to run the system of government he’s running, he cannot succeed.

“Nigeria democracy is the military democracy of sharing. The longer you practice American democracy, the poorer you become in Nigeria.

“The system is unworkable. Any law under any unworkable constitution is a bad law. They are doing a difficult thing under a very bad system. So long we continue with this form of system, Nigeria will not succeed.”

Meanwhile the Presidency has also kept mute over Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said, “we will not react for now.”