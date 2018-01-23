Election observers okay preparation for Osun Local Government poll

The election observers for the January 27 local government in Osun state today okayed the preparation of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and the security agencies for the exercise.

The observers under the aegis of Coalition of Independent Civil Society Groups comprising of Awareness for Democracy and Diplomacy, Better Community Life Initiative and Africa Initiative for Sustainable and Positive Development urged the people of the state to troop out on Saturday and vote for candidates of their choice.

The election observers on Tuesday in a communique signed by the Chairman of the coalition, Comrade Richards Adebayo and the secretary, Comrade Izuchukwu Ndubisi said the outcome of their pre-election assessment indicated that necessary steps have been taken to ensure that the election is free and fair.

According to the communiqué which was made available to The Nigerian Voice, "The government and the electoral management body should continue to engage committed civil society groups on an intensive civic voter education, for sensitisation and mobilization ahead of every election. This will go a long way in encouraging voter participation in elections."

"The political parties should also engage in civil voter mobilisation. They should also commit to training their electoral field officers like party agents and supervisors with the relevant state electoral laws and code of conducts during elections."