Aftermath of Obasanjo’s letter, Tinubu, Akande in closed door meeting with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and former national chairman of the party Chief Bisi Akande.

The meeting is coming barely three hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, issued a statement urging Buhari not to run for the 2019 elections.

Obasanjo in the letter said, with each day, President Buhari offers fresh proof that he is failing the office that Nigerians entrusted to him. The rolling disaster of his presidency accelerated downhill in January with the increased attack by herdsmen with many in Nigeria having profound doubts about his administration.

Of all the many complaints and condemnations, the strongest came from Mr. Obasanjo, in the letter Tuesday.