Reps begin investigation of IGP over  unlawful arrest, detention of Elombah Brother

House of Representatives on Tuesady began investigation of Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim over unlawful detantion, arrest of Tim Elombah , Editor of Elombah.com and Daniel Elombah ,publisher of Elombah.com

The decision to investigate the matter was sequel to the petition written by Online PublishersAssociation of Nigeria of Nigeria (OPAN) which was presented on the floor of green chamber by Honorable Chris Azubogu (Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Constituency).

While presenting the petition, Azubogu told the green chamber that for the past 23 days Inspector General Of Police (IGP) has detained Tim Elombah and Daniel Elombah unlawfully despite expiration of the detention order.

He recalled how Special Anti-robbery Squad stormed the family compound and arrest six males found in the house and handcuffed.

He added that they were driven to the state SARS headquarters Awkuzu, near Awka.

He said," it is very instructive that the Police took Tim to Mpape Area Court requesting to be granted 14 days to conclude their investigations. On looking at the facts, the court rejected the 14 days but graciously granted Police seven days.

" unfortunately, after 22 days , Tim Elombah is still in detention and his elder brother, who is the publisher of Elombah.com is on police administrative bail but cannot travel back to london where he resides with his family as the police insisted that he should not travel out of Abuja."