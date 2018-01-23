Nigerian man Killed by wife and her apprentice boyfriend in Cameroon

Cameroon-based Nigerian man identified as Ugochukwu Okeke a.k.a Alino, has allegedly been killed by his wife, Chinenye Adaeze Okeke, and her apprentice boyfriend in the African country.

Multiple online reports reveal that the deceased met his untimely death during an argument with his wife over her sexual affairs with one of his apprentices under his roof. Late Alino hailed from Ndimgbu while the wife is from Mbanagu, both in Anambra State.

It was gathered that Chinenye and the said boyfriend joined hands to beat Alino to death. They then wrapped his body and put it in a car trunk for disposal, but luck ran against them and they were apprehended.

The suspects are now cooling their feet in a police station in Yaunde.

Alino was the only son of his mother popularly known as Madam Holy Holy. The couple had 5 children together.

On Saturday, Nnewi Youth in their numbers stormed the home of the wife in Mabanagu, to burn down her father's house. The angry youths ransacked the house and took the pictures of Chinenye and mourn her alive around the town. ( Tori )