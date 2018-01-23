Why we seized Kanu Nwankwo's Hardley Apartments: AMCON

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has clarified its position on the seizure of the Hardley Apartments belonging to Nwankwo Kanu, former captain of the Super Eagles.

A statement sent by Jude Nwauzor, head, Corporate Communications, AMCON, and made available to Realnews Magazine said the corporation's attention “has been drawn to some inaccurate stories that are sponsored on some online publications regarding the huge debt of the promoter of The Hardley Apartments, Nwankwo Kanu, former captain of the Nigeria Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“AMCON is not in the habit of joining issues with obligors on the pages of the newspapers especially when the matter is in court as in this one. However, as a law abiding recovery agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, we are at all times guided within the confines of the law and would continue to act accordingly.”

According to the the corporation, “these stories are brazen falsehood meant to mislead the public on the true position of Kanu's massive indebtedness to the Corporation. We also want to put on record that having exhausted all avenues of peaceful resolution as a result of the huge debt, AMCON in 2015 obtained an order from the Federal High Court, which gave the corporation permission to take possession of The Hardley Apartments located at No. 46 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Off Elsie Femi – Pearse Crescent, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island in Lagos State. This order still subsists, pending the determination of the substantive matter.”

It advised the public to disregard “these misrepresentations as we await the pronouncement of the court on the matter.”