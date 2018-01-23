Police arrest poly students for homosexual act

Two male students of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, have been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for alleged involvement in homosexual acts in Egor local government area of Edo State capital.

The suspects, Ebendu John and Okpara Imoh, aged between 26 and 30, all indigenes of Edo State, were said to be in a meeting when the police, acting on a tip-off swooped on them.

The duo, who owed up to the accusation said no law would stop them from loving themselves.

Recall that following the ban on homosexuality by the Federal Government, the Nigerian Police in February 10, 2016 arrested and prosecuted two male lovers at Egor local government area of Edo state over homosexuality.

Same sex relationship is outlawed in the country and the offence is punishable with 14 years imprisonment if suspects are found guilty.