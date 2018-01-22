120-yr-old Traditional Chief arraigned over N400,000 fraud in Osun

A traditional Chief in Osun State, Busari Oyewumi was on Monday arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate's court for allegedly defrauding one Alhaji Ganiyu Adebisi of the sum of N400,000.

The police prosecutor, Adegoke Taiwo, told the court that the traditional Chief defrauded Adebisi with a pretence to sell a plot of land to him.

The accused old man was said to have committed the offence in 2015 at the back of Power Line area of Osogbo in Osun state.

The prosecutor said Adebisi's son, Wasiu, who lives in Anambra had asked his father to buy him a piece of land. Wasiu was said to have sent the sum of N400,000 to his father to pay the accused.

Taiwo told the court that the accused committed the offences contrary to and punishable under Sections 516(a),419,383,390(a) of the criminal code Cap.34 vol. II, laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2003.

But the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge of fraud slammed against him and his counsel, Mr Soji Oyetayo urged the court to release him on bail.

The Magistrate, Fatimoh Sodamade granted him bail of N400,000 and adjourned the case till March 1, 2018 for further hearing.