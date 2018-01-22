Cattle Colony: Future Domination Ploy By Fulani Herdsmen

Those who neglect history are bound to repeat the mistakes of the past at their own peril or a rather imminent risk. The story of the Fulani supremacy and the callous disregard for human decency are known throughout history. The story of King Funfa- the Hausa Sarki who welcomed Usman Dan Fodiyo as his guest was overthrown and killed by Usman Dan Fodiyo who installed himself as the Sultan of Sokoto, after establishing the Sokoto caliphate between 1804 and 1808.

Usman captured all the core Northern ethnic kingdoms and installed Fulani emirates. Similarly, the Afoja kingdom - Ilorin provided grazing land to Janta Alimi – a Fulani warrior who eventually killed Afoja in 1824 and became an emirate – of the Fulani- Sokoto caliphate. The rest of the story is familiar and consistent with brute aggression towards friendly hosts with a single purpose of extending the Sokoto Caliphate domination and control.

The grazing preposition (grazing reserve and cattle colony) is a perfect scheme and pretext to future control and domination from the North to the South, from the desert to the ocean. This scheme must be resisted by all means. It is senseless, irrational and only serves the interest of the Fulani agenda.

The Fulani herdsmen are not freedom fighters, they are simply a terrorist group in the same rank as Boko Haram but with a different agenda and tactics to dominate and expand the caliphate kingdom as far as possible through the use of the military or other means to actualize their aspirations of conquering the geographic space known as Nigeria.

The Sokoto caliphates are very strategic by using the military to advance their cause and changing the narratives in such that they enjoy over 90% of the wealth of Nigeria even if they only contributed less than 5%.

Nigeria’s internal revenue generation comes from seven major sources, namely:

1. Nigeria National Petroleum

2. The Nigeria Customs Service

3. The Inland Revenue Service: taxation

4. The Nigerian Ports Authority

5. The central bank of Nigeria

6. The maritime

7. Liquefied Natural Gas



NNPC

80% of the NNPC Earnings come from South-South

20% of the NNPC Earnings come from (Yoruba Land)

0% contribution from the North

NCS

90% of the NCS Earnings come from (Yoruba Land)

5% of the NCS Earnings come from South-South

5% of the NCS Earnings come from (Hausa Fulani)



FIRS

85% of the FIRS Earnings come from (Yoruba Land)

15% of the FIRS Earnings come from South-South

NPA

90% of the NPA Earnings come from (Yoruba Land)

10% of the NPA Earnings come from South-South

CBN

60% of the CBN Earnings come from (Yoruba Land)

40% of the CBN Earnings come from (South-South)

NIMASA

95% of the NIMASA Earnings come from (Yoruba Land)

5% of the NIMASA Earnings come from South-South

NLNG

100% of the NIMASA Earnings come from South-South

With the statics and data presented it is obvious that restructuring of the Nigerian entity into six- geopolitical zones are an absolute and inevitable solution to the imbalance in revenue distribution where the North control about 90% of the revenue distribution while they contribute less than 5%.

The unitary system of government introduced by General Ironsi must be eliminated because it serves the interest of the cabal, northern warlords, and sycophants not the best interest of all Nigerians. Politically those who contribute the least enjoy the political representation and all the rights associated with it at the expense of the South who produce the wealth, labor and resources.

The current structure is sustained by the military imposed ideology and unitary system which is counter-productive to any democratic dispensation. The Nigerian National Security structure is designed to protect the elite in power and to respond to the threats of civil war and coup de tat rather than to protect the society, the nation or Nigerian citizens.

The state is less concerned about providing public goods and services such as power, health services, public water, employment, education and other basic amenities. Therefore, individuals are forced to adopt government services by private citizens creating chaos rather than community.

Nigeria must restructure and stop the monkey they work, baboon they eat mentality syndrome and the barbaric killings of innocent citizens in Benue, Taraba, Southern Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, Nasarawa, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo and Ilorin by the terrorist militia of the Fulani Herdsmen. Where is Obasanjo, the nationalist….Speak!

States Local Government Senate House of Rep North 19 419 58 191 South 17 357 51 169 Total 36 776 109 360