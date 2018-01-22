Patani Local Government Chairman, Delta State Donates February Salary To Uduophori Health Centre

The newly sworn-in chairman of Patani Local Government Area Delta State, Perez Omoun, has embarked on facility tour of health care institutions in the local government area.

This is geared towards carrying out on the spot assessment of facilities on ground in a view of addressing those with urgent needs that have impeded them from functioning optimally.

The chairman promised to address the issue of water supply in most of the facilities visited, stating that “you cannot run any health care institution without adequate water supply”.

“We will make provision to ensure that those minor challenges and defect in some of buildings will be addressed within the shortest possible time so as to make the place conducive for patients and workers”.

After inspecting the Comprehensive Health Care Centre at Uduophori town, the chairman expressed satisfaction at what he met on ground and promised to address the challenge of electricity in the centre by donating his February Salary in order to fix the power generating plant at the health centre, which has been a major obstacle to the smooth running of the facility.

The chairman while in Agoloma after inspecting the current health centre expressed displeasure at the state of affairs in the facility and promised to relocate the health centre to the cottage hospital built by the state government in Agoloma.

He instructed the Director of Personnel Management to make a formal request from the Delta State Ministry of Health in order to take over the facility and put it to good use.

Briefing journalist after the tour the chairman said there was a lot of work to be done in ensuring that “our people have access to basic health care which is the most important health institution that is very close to the people”, frowning at the poor handling of government jobs by contractors.

“You will agree with me that some of these facilities were built less than 10 years ago and some require quick fix for us to put them in good use”.

Speaking further, he said there was need to involve the people in monitoring of projects that are domiciled in their communities, “Contractors most times do not carry out their jobs to specification as provided for in the bills of quantity thereby giving us some of the challenges we are having today”.

“But most communities will resort to abusing the process by extorting monies from contractors”, he regretted.

He continued: “But in the overall best interest of the citizenry, there is need for active collaboration between government agencies and host communities in a bid to ensuring that standards are met in the execution of government jobs”.

“We will not promise what cannot do, that's why I have instructed the Director of Personnel Management to liaise with the heads of department, especially those of Works, Public Health Care and Environment so as to come out with a workable solution in addressing the challenges that are most pressing, while we look forward to tackling those with huge financial implications in the coming months”.

The Chairman was accompanied on the inspection tour by the Leader of the Legislative Arm Alaowei Agori, the Director of Personnel Management Mr J B Dunu, Heads of Department in the Council, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Patani LGA, Comr Godspower Omafuvwe Asiuwhu, Chairman Delta State Council for Arts and Culture, Omoniye Godbless, Fadezi Innocent Engr Emmanuel Sinebe amongst others.

The tour covered health centres located in Adoubu, Odorubu, Uduophori, Bulu Apelebiri, Bulu Angiama, Koloware, Patani and Agoloma communities.