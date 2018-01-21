Winter Olympics: Saraki Celebrates Nigerian Bobsledding Team

Ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics, scheduled to hold in PyeongChang, South Korea, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has thrown his weight behind Nigeria’s female bobsledding team who are set to make history as the first African team to compete in the sport at the winter olympics. In a tweet on his personal Twitter handle, @BukolaSaraki, the President of the Senate expressed pride at the accomplishments of the girls, stating that their journey to the Winter Olympics defies all odds. The Senate President said: “I am super proud of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga. “These 3 young women are defying all odds and making history by representing Nigeria in Bobsledding at the Winter #Olympics! “Keep flying the flag ! We will continue to support you.”For more information, you can visit the handles of the Senate President at: Twitter: https://twitter.com/bukolasaraki/status/955155482720768000 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bukola.saraki/posts/10156102527749962 Signed: Olu W. Onemola Head of New Media Office of the President of the Senate

