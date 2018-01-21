 *treating National Security Threats As Family Affairs Dangerous-: Say Huriwa:

A prominent civil Rights organization and Non- Governmental group- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has warned that the President Muhammadu Buhari's handling like family affairs of the grave threats that the incessant violent attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen poses to Nigeria's national security has adverse consequences to the continuous existence of Nigeris as a constitutional democracy.

The Rights group lamented that the current government is pampering mass murderers by setting up committees at the Federal Executive Council to resolve what it calls farmers/Herders clashes even when what is at stake are cases of well organised and clinically executed mass killings by armed Fulani herdsmen similar to pogroms and genocides which selectively targets farming communities in the areas of the Country dominated by indigenous Christian citizens of Nigeria.

"The softlanding being packaged for suspected mass murderers by the current administration will in the long run result in revenge killings one day when the table will turn against the current tide whereby the President carefully selected only Fulani as heads of strategic security forces.

"Buhari must realise that he will soonr rather than later quit public office and will be subjected to go through the rudiments of international justice system similar to the experience of former President Charles Taylor of Liberia for the crimes against humanity being perpetrated by his kinsmen whilst he looks the other way and stops the armed forces from protecting the victims of armed Fulani attacks and failing to invoke relevant legal and military authorities against the perpetrators".

HURIWA expressed disappointment with the way President Muhammadu Buhari is pushing through the illegal plot to establish cattle colonies in all parts of Nigeria by deploying fund raised mostly from the sale of crude oil resources derived from crude oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta areas which are grossly underdeveloped and the environments gravely degraded to set up cattle colonies to be handed over to private owners of cows in Nigeria.

HURIWA accused the President of abuse of power and favouritism even as the group has tasked Southerners who are mostly traders and artesans to demand from President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to set up TRADERS COLONIES in all parts of Nigeria whereby the Bank of Industry and the Central Bank of Nigeria could be tasked through fastracked legislations to be rapidly passed and signed into law so as to also assist the millions of distressed traders and small scale enterpreneurs whose businesses have suffered adversely due to unfair economic policies and the recently ended economic recession. The Rights group said anything short of providing similar Federal Government's funded non-repayable credit schemes for traders of Southern origin amounts to discrimination which is totally unconstitutional and illegal and the cattle colonies must be stopped.

HURIWA in statement jointly endorsed by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf said rather than the Federal government to embark on shadow chasing and the deceitful charade and manipulative plots to set up cattle colonies in Nigeria using public fund for the exclusive benefits of a tiny section of the populace whose qualifications for benefiting from the illegality of setting up the cattle colonies is because they are of the same Ethno-Religious beliefs system with the President himself and whose members have reportedly armed some militias and have repeatedly executed dastardly criminal acts of terror attacks of farming communities resulting in the gruesome mass murders of over 10, 000 innocent women, Children, the youth and the elderly.

HURIWA said the extant criminal law books of Nigeria are littered with sufficient and tough legal frameworks on dealing with murderers such as the armed members of the armed Fulani killer herdsmen responsible for some of the most heinous atrocities that the World has ever seen, but the Rights group lamented that Presidency of Muhammadu Buhari has failed to arrest, prosecute and punish the members of the armed killer gangs of Fulani herdsmen but the government is not only treating the mass killers with kid's gloves but has begun series of measures meant to reward them for their criminal acts of terrorism by seeking to seize lands from communities whose indigenous people share no cultural and/or Ethno Religious attributes with the Fulani herdsmen to hand over ancestral lands to strange Fulani herdsmen in the guise of setting up the cattle colonies.

"Cattle colonies will definitely be a reward for the cocktails of blood cuddling attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen. This is an unfathomable illegality and is similar to government officials actually been the unseen suppliers of the sophisticated weapons of mass destruction which are deployed by armed killer Fulani herdsmen in their murderous rampage. "

HURIWA asked communities opposed to this indirect plots to take over their lands and impose foreign religion and way of life by force of arms to their communities to file petitions before the competent courts of law locally and if the Courts prove to be less independent because of the intimidation and subtle threats the judges are facing from the hatchet men heading the different segments of the armed security forces of President Muhammadu Buhari such as the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), then these communities facing imminent extinction as a result of the illegal cattle colonies in their ancestral lands, can take their matters to the international Criminal court in The Hague Netherlands and approach World leaders and global organizations to ask for redress.

HURIWA accused President Muhammadu Buhari of Ethnic and Religious bias by appointing an all Moslem and largely Fulani/Hausa heads of straregic national security agencies and for letting the armed Fulani herdsmen to continue to carry out their well planned genocides against christian farming communities.

HURIWA also accused the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Mrs. Amina Mohammed a Fulani moslem from Gombe State of conspiratorial silence in the face of the vicious bombardments of Christian farming communities in Nigeria by armed Fulani herdsmen even as the group tasked the UN secretary General the former Portuguese Prime minister Antonio Guiteres to call for a security council meeting over the armed Fulani killings in Nigeria because of the potential of an ourbreak of civil war and the consequential grave refugee crisis that any civil war in Nigeria can generate which inevitably will constitute a grave threat to World peace and international security.