Ministers Fayemi, Bwari, DG BPE Okoh, UC Rusal team at ALSCO share purchase agreement signing

L-R: Permanent Secretary Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Muazu Abdullahi; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon Abubakar Bawa Bwari; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi;Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Alex Okoh (sitting); CEO/Member of the Board of Directors UC Rusal, Vladis lavSoloviev; Managing Director ALSCON, Dmitry Zavyaiov; and Head of Legal, UC Rusal, Piter Maxsimov; during the signing of the Renewed Share Purchase Agreement between Federal Government of Nigeria and Messrs UC Rusal of Russia in respect of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in Abuja…on Friday.

