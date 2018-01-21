Tambuwal, German, EU Envoys unveil Sokoto community's 80kw solar mini-grid

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has inaugurated the 80kw solar mini grid electricity project that will provide uninterrupted power supply to Kurdula community of Gudu LGA of Sokoto State.

The event was attended by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Sulaiman Hassan Zarma, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen, German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dietmar Kreusel and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Speaking at the occasion, Tambuwal said more than 500 households, made up of 4000 inhabitants, are to enjoy enhanced access to electricity supply.

“Today’s event marks the beginning of a great collaborative effort towards ensuring sustainable growth through renewable energy sector development. It has now become absolutely necessary to take advantage of the ongoing renewable energy effort to ensure self-sufficiency in energy for economic development.

“Mini grid powered by renewable sources is the best option for us to expand electricity access in the rural areas where the national grid is not available,” Tambuwal added.

While saying that his administration will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to expand areas of cooperation for the benefit of the citizenry, Tambuwal tasked community leaders and residents to ensure adequate security for equipment and personnel handling the project.

The Governor said the project, a key component of his administration’s rural development initiative, is co-funded by the European Union and jointly implemented by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and the German international development agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). It also has the supported by the Nigerian Energy Support Program (NESP).

Also speaking at the occasion, both the EU and German Ambassadors to Nigeria expressed optimism that the introduction of solar mini grid would expand access to electricity not just in Kurdula, but in other areas of the country.

Karlsen especially noted that over 1.5 billion people globally lacked access to electricity, and that many Nigerians do not have access to cheap, affordable and steady electricity.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Power, Works & Housing, expressed the readiness of the federal government to work with partners on energy solutions.

He said the Kurdula mini grid electricity project is one of the six currently supported by NESP in six states of the federation.

L-R: Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Sulaiman Hassan Zarma, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad at the unveiling of the 80kw solar mini grid for Kurdula community of Gada LGA of Sokoto State...weekend

L-R: Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Sulaiman Hassan Zarma, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad, German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dietmar Kreusel and his EU counterpart, Ketil Karlsen, shortly before Tambuwal cut the tape to officially unveil the 80kw solar mini grid for Kurdula community of Gada LGA of Sokoto State...weekend

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal turning on the switchboard to officially unveil the 80kw solar mini grid for Kurdula community of Gada LGA.