Elombah Detention: Festus Keyamo Is Misguided – Youth Alliance

The Integrity Youth Alliance has called on Festus Keyamo SAN to make use of the Judiciary; which is his constituency instead of joining the Elombah’s brother in blackmailing the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force.

In a press release in Abuja on Saturday, the National Coordinator of Integrity Youth Alliance, Kelvin Adegbenga wondered why a learned SAN like Festus Keyamo results into intimidating the unshakable Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K Idris instead of approaching the Court of Law to seek redress for his clients.

“We wish to remind Festus Keyamo SAN that the Inspector General of Police is a man that respect and obey the rule of law and doesn’t violate fundamental human rights of anybody irrespective of position hence charging the Elombah brother to the court for appropriate Judgement, Adegbenga said.

He further reiterated that since the same Elombah brother has sued the IGP for N2billion, why are they intimidating the Inspector General of Police; who is not bothered anyway but remained focus on policing the country according to the Rule of Law.

“The Elombah brother must substantiate their false allegation against the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force as the 35 years in service of the amiable IGP cannot be rubbish with false publication by some unscrupulous element, Adegbenga said.

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the letter from Festus Keyamo SAN because the both parties are in Court of Law already.

“Calling for removal of the amiable Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris holds no water, Adegbenga concluded.