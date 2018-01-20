Saraki in Katsina, Commiserates with Family of Late Governor, Alhaji Lawal Kaita

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (3rd right), Governor of Katsina State, Alh. Aminu Bello Masari (2nd left), Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdul Muminu Kabir Usman (3rd left), Senators Philip Aduda, Kabiru Gaya, and Baba Kaka Garbai, during Saraki's condolence visit to the wife of late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, Hajiya Yalwa, and other members of the deceased's family in Katsina yesterday.

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, commiserating with the wife of late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, Hajiya Yalwa, and other members of the family during a condolence visit in Katsina yesterday.

L-R, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Governor of Katsina State, Alh. Aminu Bello Masari, Senators Kabiru Gaya, Philip Aduda and others during Saraki's condolence visit to the wife of late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, Hajiya Yalwa, and other members of the deceased's family in Katsina yesterday.

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdul Muminu Kabir Usman, and the Governor of Katsina State, Alh. Aminu Bello Masari, during Saraki's condolence visit to the wife of late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, Hajiya Yalwa, and other members of the deceased's family in Katsina yesterday.