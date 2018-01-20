NSE All-Share Index crosses 45,000 mark

Price of Some blue chips on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday rallied with GT Bank hitting all-time high of N54.71 per share.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bank topped the gainers' chart with a gain of N2.60 to close higher at N54.71 per share.

Unilever followed with gain of N2 to close at N47, while International Breweries improved by N1 to close at N63 per share.

Stanbic IBTC gained 99k to close N46, while Zenith Bank rose by N0.70 kobo to close at N33 per share.

The All-Share Index, which opened at 44,848.74, rose by 244.09 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 45,092.83.

The market capitalisation inched by N87 billion or 0.54 per cent to close at N16.154 trillion from the N16.067 trillion on Thursday.

FBN Holdings topped the losers' chart, dropping 85k to close at N13.90 per share.

Cadbury trailed with a loss of 79k to close at N15.06, while Dangote Sugar shed 75k to close at N20 per share.

Dangote Flour was down by 73k to close at N14.97, while NASCON dropped 48k to close at N19 per share.

NAN reports that a total of 1.35 million shares worth N8.63 billion were exchanged by investors in 9,053 deals.

This was in contrast to the 1.34 million shares valued at N10.73 billion traded in 11,355 deals on Thursday.

Transcorp remained the most active, trading 205.93 million shares worth N514.86 million.

Diamond Bank followed with 193.24 million shares valued at N671.19 million, while Skye Bank sold 109.99 million shares worth N136.42 million.

FCMB Group traded 102.53 million shares valued at N351.65 million, while Wema Bank exchanged 84.89 million shares worth N95.21 million. (NAN)