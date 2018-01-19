Reflections with Ubong Usoro: Improving the Welfare of Corps Members

It is wonderful to be here again doing what I so enjoy doing, contributing

my quota to the development of our dear nation, wherein writing is a

means to achieve the aim. I believe you are still keeping to you new year

resolution, I wish you success in all you do. This week we will be looking

at how the welfare of corppers can be improved to a better standard.

HISTORY

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is an organization set up by

the Nigerian government to involve the country's graduates in the

development of the country. There is no military conscription in Nigeria,

but since 1973 graduates of universities and later polytechnics have

been required to take part in the National Youth Service Corps program

for one year.This is known as national service year. Ahmadu Ali served as

the first Director-General of the NYSC until 1975. The incumbent

Director-General is Brig. Gen. Sule Zakari Kazaure.

OBJECTIVES OF THE SCHEME

The objectives of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme are clearly

spelt out in Decree No.51 of 16th June 1993 as follows :

To inculcate discipline in Nigerian youths by instilling in them a tradition

of industry at work, and of patriotic and loyal service to Nigeria in any

situation they may find themselves. To raise the moral tone of the

Nigerian youths by giving them the opportunity to learn about higher

ideals of national achievement, social and cultural improvement.

To develop in the Nigerian youths the attitudes of mind, acquired

through shared experience and suitable training. which will make them

more amenable to mobilisation in the national interest.

To enable Nigerian youths acquire the spirit of self reliance by

encouraging them to develop skills for self employment.

To contribute to the accelerated growth of the national economy.

To develop common ties among the Nigerian youths and promote national

unity and integration.

To remove prejudices, eliminate ignorance and confirm at first hand the

many similarities among Nigerians of all ethnic groups.

To develop a sense of corporate existence and common destiny of

the people of Nigeria. The equitable distribution of members of the service

corps and the effective utilisation of their skills in area of national needs

That as far as possible, youths are assigned to jobs in States other than their

States of origin That such group of youths assigned to work together

is as representative of Nigeria as far as possible That the Nigerian youths

are exposed to the modes of living of the people in different parts of

Nigeria That the Nigerian youths are encouraged to eschew religious

intolerance by accommodating religious differences That members

of the service corps are encouraged to seek at the end of their one year

national service, career employment all over Nigeria, thus promoting

the free movement of labour That employers are induced partly through

their experience with members of the service corps to employ more

readily and on a permanent basis, qualified Nigerians, irrespective

of their States of origin.

MY CONCERN

Why am writing this article is because of the poor attitude of individuals,

government and society at large towards corp members, the chicken

change they are paid, and the poor vision of our leaders about their

after service life.

It starts from the orientation camp which marks the beginning of the

NYSC scheme. A prospective corp member spends nothing less than

an average amount of N30,000 to N40,000 to prepare for the camp.

On getting to the camp, you would discover that the sockets in the

lodges are disconnected from power supply and it is prohibited to

charge their phones with the use of any of the available sockets and

as such the corps members have to go to the Mami market where

they are extorted. The meal provided for the corp member at the camp

kitchen cannot satisfy a year-old baby coupled with the fact that the

food is always of poor quality while food and other items at the market

within the camp is also sold at exorbitant rates. An average expenditure

in the camp is about N30, 000, aside the N3, 000 plus corps members

pay during registration. You would be given N2, 500 in the camp as

if it was enough to cover your transport expenses regardless of the

distance of your state.

The real game begins when corps members are given their posting

letters. They pay for the vehicles provided by the LGAs to convey them

to the LGA Secretariat. Thanks to the religious associations that

sometimes save them from another lodging expense. On getting to

their Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs), for those who were not

rejected, they would be welcomed with a very interested slogan,

“NO PAY, NO ACCOMMODATION”. Not considering that the state does

not pay as well. To the best of my knowledge, only about 20 percent of

the 36 states, including the FCT pay corp members. For those posted to

cities, towns, rural areas and remote villages,they spend between

N100,000 and N200,000, N70,000 and N80,000, N30,000 and N65,000

and N10,000 – N20,000 respectively on accommodation,excluding

household items. Yes, some of the employers provide accommodation

but it is only about five percent of them. I observe that no supervision

is carried out when private establishments request for corp members,

because I have seen corp members sent to small firms that cannot even

pay their employees talk more of caring for a corp member. Corp members

are being treated unjustly in their PPAs and when they complain, they are

being threatened with a query by the employer or extension of service

by our coordinators.

In all these, they are expected to survive with N19, 800. They are really

suffering, we cannot continue to be quiet and let them die while serving a

country that does not care for their well-being. All we keep on hearing is

“think of what you can do for your country and not what your country can

do for you” and as one corps member said,“They forget that when you

visit home on three consecutive occasions without biscuits for the

children, then you will need to count yourself as an unwanted visitor”.

Days have gone when corp members were respected and given most

things free of charge. Nowadays, they do not identify themselves

as corp members in the marketplace or bus stops. Just make a mistake

and go to the market with your fez cap, you will buy a pepper of N50 at

the rate of N200, all in the name of N19, 800 and we are also expected to

save for the future.

In conclusion, all the constituted authorities should work towards the

increment of the monthly allowance which will make the corps members

to be self-reliant and in turn make the objective of the scheme to be

achieved; the government should rehabilitate, renovate as well as

reconstruct,as the case may be,all orientation camps that are ruined.

In order to provide a conducive atmosphere for proper running of the

orientation camping across the country; the government should also

emphasise on the skill acquisition programme which was also

incorporated in the camping activities which will reduce overdependence

on government by the teeming graduates to provide white collar jobs;

and lastly, the government should provide corps members with the needed

welfares for them to be able to serve their fatherland with a greater

determination, dedication and perseverance.

Thank you.

Comrd Ubong Usoro

[email protected]

Ubong writes for The Nigerian Voice, He lives in Uyo.