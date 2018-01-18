Ekiti Govt debunks claim on plan to close Adeyeye’s radio station, says; Station’s mast built without approval

Ekiti State Government has debunked claim by the campaign organization

of Prince Dayo Adeyeye that the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose was

out to close down his radio station because of his interest in the

governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying

“Rather than opting for outright falsehood and criminal incitement,

Voice FM should comply with the State Environmental Protection Agency

(SEPA) demand for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per its

letters dated September 26, 2016 and October 21, 2017.

The government said other corporate organizations were also involved

in the SEPA's demand for EIA, which was in compliance with the

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Decree 86 of 1992 (Now EIA Act

2004) and the Ekiti State Environmental Protection Agency Law 2009.

The statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Hon (Chief)

Bisi Kolawole read “The attention of the Ekiti State Ministry of

Environment has been drawn to the unscrupulous claim by Voice FM 89.9,

a private radio station in Ado Ekiti that the State Governor, Mr

Ayodele Fayose was out to close down the station because of its owner,

Prince Dayo Adeyeye's interest in the governorship ticket of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This claim is not only false, but baseless, irresponsible and a

calculated attempt to whip up unnecessary sentiment against the State

government to prevent it from carrying out its responsibility of

protecting the lives of the people.

“On September 26, 2016, the State Environmental Protection Agency

(SEPA), acting in compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment

(EIA) Decree 86 of 1992 (Now EIA Act 2004) and the Ekiti State

Environmental Protection Agency Law 2009, wrote a letter Reference

Number EKSEPA/AD/Vol.II/59/71 to the developer handling the

construction of Voice FM Radio mast.

“The contractor was asked to submit the EIA of the tower to SEPA not

later than September 29, 2016. This was not complied with.

“Another letter was written by SEPA to Voice Fm on October 21, 2017,

demanding for the submission of a copy of the EIA not later than

November 2, 2017. Again, this demand was ignored.

“It should be noted that just as the EIA was demanded from Voice FM,

SEPA also wrote a letter to Premier Lotto, owned by a prominent PDP

leader from Ogun State, demanding for the EIA on its communication

mast.

“Consequent upon refusal of Premier Lotto and Voice FM to comply with

SEPA's demand, the court was approached for an order restraining the

use of their unregistered communication masts. The suit against

Premier Lotto will come up on January 26, 2018 while that of Voice FM

will come up on January 24, 2018.

“It is therefore funny that Voice FM could chose to lie to the public,

claiming that attempt was being made by Governor Fayose to close down

the radio station because of Prince Adeyeye's governorship ambition.

The question to ask is that, is the owner of Premier Lotto, who is

from Ogun State and a strong political ally of the governor also

contesting the PDP governorship ticket?

“Furthermore, apart from Voice FM and Premier Lotto, in the past, SEPA

had demanded for EIA from hotels, petrol stations, religious

organizations and so on.

“For instance, on November 14, 2017, SEPA wrote a letter to the All

Saints Anglican Church, Federal Housing Road, Ado Ekiti, demanding for

submission of EIA not later than November 21, 2017, Should we also say

that the church and other establishments like hotels and petrol

stations were asked to submit EIA because they were against Governor

Fayose's political interest?

“Rather than opting for outright falsehood and criminal incitement,

Voice FM should comply with the SEPA's demand as per its letters of

September 26, 2016 and October 21, 2017.

“Also, Prince Adeyeye's campaign organization and Radio Station's

insinuation that the Governor Fayose was driving private investments

away from the State and citing the example of GtBank is to say the

least, irresponsible. This is because GTB operation was stopped

because of the bank's refusal to pay relevant taxes and it behooves a

patriotic indigene of Ekiti State to support the government's efforts

to ensure payment of tax by corporate organizations operating in the

State.”

Hon (Chief) Bisi Kolawole

Commissioner for Environment, Ekiti State

January 18, 2018