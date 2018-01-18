Iyc Commend House Of Reps For Passing Maritime University,okerenkoko, Delta State Establishment Bill Into Law

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has commended the House of Representatives for passing the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State Establishment Bill into Law and thereby setting the stage for President Buhari to assent to the Law so as to give legal backing to the university.

While reacting to the passage of the bill sponsored by Senator James Manager (Delta South) at the Senate and Honourable Daniel Reyenieju (Warri Federal Constituency) at the House of Representative, the President of the IYC, Eric Omare described members of the House of Representative as patriots who subsumed personal interest in the interest of the nation especially the Niger Delta region.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State was one of the initiatives of previous governments to address the Niger Delta agitations so as to bring education closer to the people.

Hence, the IYC President, Omare called on the people of the Niger Delta region especially ethnic groups within Delta State to emulate members of the House of Representatives and set aside their grievances and work together as brothers and sisters towards the smooth take-off of the university. The Maritime University, Okerenkoko would definitely bring development to the area where it is sited, therefore, it is in the interest of all stakeholders especially youths to promote peace in our collective interest.

The passage of the bill establishing the university has set the stage for the smooth take-off of academic activities and most importantly for the university to enjoy structured funding from the federal government.

The IYC therefore call on President Buhari to assent to the bill as passed by the national assembly for the university to enjoy adequate funding and start academic activities without further delay.

Signed for the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide:

Henry Iyalla ESQ

Spokesman