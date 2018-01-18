Gov. Gaidam Signs 2018 Budget into Law

Governor Ibrahim Gaidamof Yobe state has signed the 2018 Finance and Appropriations Bills passed by the State Assembly into law.

The governor signed the 2018 budget into law in a ceremony at Government House Damaturu this afternoon Wednesday.

Tagged the budget of "consolidation and socio-economic rejuvenation", the budget provides for a total expenditure of N92, 182, 336.000.00.

Of this amount, the governor said, N46, 753, 805, 000.00 or 50.72 percent will go into recurrent spending while N45, 428, 531, 000.00 or 49.28 percent will go into capital projects.

"The budget is an embodiment of our values and our aspirations for service delivery...During the 2018 fiscal year, we will continue to implement our planned programmes in order to build on the numerous successes recorded during the implementation of previous budgets", the governor said.

H.E Gov. Gaidam added that the 2018 budget will place emphasis on revitalizing socio-economic activities and will actively promote healthcare, education, water supply, agriculture and youth empowerment.

The governor said that through agriculture alone, up to 5, 000 new jobs are expected to be created across the state this year.

The governor added that the budget will also place emphasis on the completion of all ongoing legacy projects and even the execution of new ones. He said many of the legacy projects executed by the administration will also be commisioned within the year.

H.E Gov. Gaidam commended the State Assembly for speedy passage of the budget, and for maintaining the size of the budget as proposed.

"I wish to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, observance of due process and discipline in the implementation of the budget", the governor said.

The governor charged the Governance Policy Reform Advisory Committee under the leadership of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Baba Mallam Wali, to brainstorm budget implementation guidelines to ensure effective and efficient execution of projects and programmes that have been appropriated for ministries, departments and agencies.

The governor also tasked Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit their budget implementation work plans to the Governance Policy Reform Advisory Committee.

"These measures are intended to give clear policy direction to the MDAs and ensure effective monitoring and assessment of the effects of our fiscal policies", the governor said.

Oh his part, the State Assembly Speaker Adamu Dala Dogo said the legislature is confident that the 2018 budget will build on the achievements of last year's budget.