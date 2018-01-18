Patience Jonathan's property demolished in Abuja

A property alleged to belon to the former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, was on Tuesday in Abuja demolished by Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Development Control Department.

The building, under construction was A. Aruera Reachout Foundation/Women For Change and Development Initiative, situated on Shehu Yar'Adua Way along Mabushi-Kado Life Camp Expressway, Abuja.

Emmanuel Anene, a lawyer with E. A, Ezugwu and Associates, told reporters that the issue of the building was still pending before the Federal High Courts in Lagos and Abuja.

“Sometime before, people from development control came to the site, alleging that there was no approval for the building,” Anene was quoted as saying.

“We met them at their office and showed them the approval, which they accepted. We thought that the matter was over.

“They had earlier gone to court with application for forfeiture of the property to the government which they failed to achieve at the Lagos High Court.

“So we were surprised that a team came this afternoon without notifying us to remove the structure.

In his response, Muktar Usman, Director of Development Control, FCTA, claimed that the building had no approval and that notice was served for the demolition of the property.