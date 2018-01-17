Four Female Suicide Bombers Killed 10, Injured 65 Others

A statement issued by Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Information Officer,, NEMA, North East Zonal Office Maiduguri Wednesday evening read in quote: "[1/17, 6:36 PM] Emergency response team comprising NEMA, BOSEMA and Red cross have responded to a suicide bombing incident which occurred around Muna Garage along Mafa Dikwa road in Maiduguri Borno state.

" 65 injured people were given first aid and transported to hospitals while 10 others lost their lives.

"Preliminary reports indicate that four female suicide bombers were responsible for the blast .

"The incident occurred at about 17.05 this evening.

" More details will be provided by security agencies in due course