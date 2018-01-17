Osun Local Government Election of January 27 free from all encumbrances - OSSIEC Chairman, Otunba  Oladitan

The chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Otunba Segun Oladitan has said that the Local Government Election in the state scheduled to hold on January 27 is free from all encumbrances.

He said thus in a chat with The Nigerian Voice on the sideline of a training organised by the commission for the Electoral Officers and the Assistant Electoral Offices that will be used for the election.

Oladitan said the commission is ready for the exercise and that all necessary mechanism have been put in place to ensure hitch free exercise.

He also disclosed that 18 political parties in the state have completed necessary processes to participate in the poll and assured them that the election would be conducted free and fair.

The OSSIEC chairman said the case instituted against the process at the Abuja High Court by some individuals in the opposition was faulty and that it cannot change the date of the election.

Oladitan said "I'm a lawyer of repute and I know that the litigations plotted to stop us from conducting the election are not sufficient nor capable of putting a halt to the process."

He explained that the training with the theme: "Updating knowledge in trends and dynamic of grassroot election management and administration" was designed to enable the staff of the commission to abreast of the best practises in the conduct of election.

He charged the electoral officers to see themselves as unbiased umpires and be good ambassador of the commission by working hard to ensure a free, fair, credible and successful election.