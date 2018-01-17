TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 17 January 2018 10:48 CET

Florida golfers find python wrapped around alligator on 10th hole

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

Several golfers in Naples on Friday had their games interrupted by an unusual, yet very Florida, sight: a python wrapped around an alligator with its head in the gator’s mouth.

Richard Nadler was among several golfers to post photos and videos of the encounter at The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek on social media.

“‘Wild’ day on the 10th hole today!” Nadler posted along with several photos of the pair next to a lake. “That’s a an alligator and a Burmese python entwined. The alligator seems to have the upper hand.”

Several witnesses said they saw the alligator eventually drag the snake into the water, WILX-TV reported. Security personnel from the club were on hand to make sure no one got too close to the animals.

@tiffinit  on Twitter or email  [email protected]


happy to see ur back. rgds c. felder
By: claude felder

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists