Evil! Muslim Cleric Arrested With Human Heart, Private Organs In Lagos

The Police on Tuesday arrested an Islamic cleric, Alfa Kayode Abdul-Fatai, in Alakuko area of Lagos State for being in illegal possession of human parts including a female private organ.

The suspect, who was arrested at No. 4, Okedumola Street, Off Obadare area of Alakuko, was said to have also been caught with female heart and a female lap discovered in his room.

The Lagos State’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, said the Islamic cleric was arrested following a tip-off and investigation by officers in the command.

Oti said the suspect, during interrogation, revealed that the said human parts were given to him by an accomplice who has also been rounded up.

According to Oti, the suspect and the accomplice would be charged to court at the end of its investigation.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, particularly urged members of the public to be conscious of the activities of people living in their vicinity, and report any suspicious movement to law enforcement agencies.

”The CP urges members of the public to embark on ‘Operation Know Your Neighbour’ because the Alfa was staying in a compound without his neighbours knowing what he does for a living,” Oti said.Punch