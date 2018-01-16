I will create it for you (3)

Rivers in the desert

Another thing the LORD will do for you this year is that He will make water (blessings) to come out of your dry situations. That is, springs of miracles will begin to erupt from your hitherto hopeless situations. You know that it is not common to find lots of water in the desert. Maybe, after a very long drive you may be lucky to find an oasis or a handful of shrubs and things like that. But here, God is saying that it is not just going to be drops but a flow of ‘rivers’, springs of blessings, a deluge of miracles, signs and wonders! Now, you already know that a desert means dry, sandy, unproductive, hopeless and abandoned place. Do some parts of your life / vision resemble these? Sure, you need this creative divine intervention.

The springs of blessings are coming! Yes! I don’t joke with the word of God. I am a product, evident of His faithfulness to His promises. Once He speaks, it must be established. His word will never fail. He said that the heavens and the earth will pass away, but His word will remain. He holds the whole universe together by His words. And now, let me ask you, holding the whole creation by the power of His word and solving that your problem which is more difficult? Tell me. Attending to the needs of billions of people all over the earth and pulling you out of that impossible situation, which is more difficult? I leave the answers to you. If He can do these incredible, mind-boggling things, how then will you compare yours to them? Just look at the sun, the moon, the uncountable millions of stars, the planets (more still being discovered), the earth, the endless oceans and the great, and some mysterious creatures in them, the billions of humans and animals, birds, the angels and demon spirits, etc. Jehovah created and totally, perfectly controls them.

Now, has He created springs in the desert before? Severally! I remember when the Israelites were in the wilderness. At Rephidim, there was no water for them, their children and their flocks to drink. In fact, as usual, they had started grumbling and complaining, but God intervened immediately. He told Moses to strike the rock at Mount Sinai and when he obeyed, springs of fresh, clean water began to gush out from the rocks. They drank to their satisfaction. Same will be you experience this year in the name of Jesus! You will ‘drink’ and get satisfied! The cool, freshness of the spring will automatically and forever quench your long taste and also refresh you from the weariness, pains and struggles of this long dry desert and wilderness experience.

Again, you will also remember what happened when the kings of Israel, Judah and Edom and their troops were exhausted and stranded at the Wilderness of Edom. There was also no water for them to drink. And when consulted, God told them that He will cause their dry valley to be filled with water just like He is telling you today. Just listen, “…This dry valley will be filled with pools of water. You will see neither wind nor rain, says the LORD, but this valley will be filled with water. You will have plenty for yourselves and for your cattle and your other animals. But this is only a simple thing for the LORD, for he will make you victorious over the army of Moab!” 2 Kings 3:16-18. Wow! You will have more than enough to give out! Sure, the next morning the water came in floods and the same intervention was also used as a weapon. God is not just giving you the miracles; He is also giving you a total victory over your enemies. Get ready! Till next week, God bless!

