Gov. Gaidam Honours Fallen Heroes ...As He Presents N4.4 Million cash support to injured soldiers, next-of-kin of fallen heroes .. N20 Million Realized at Emblem Launching

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has yesterday laid wreath in honour of fallen heroes as part of activities marking the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The wreath-laying ceremony was performed this morning inside Government House, Damaturu.

The Brigade Commander of the 27th Task Force Brigade, Buni-Yadi, State Commissioner of Police, Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yobe State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Chairman of the Yobe State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Fika, and a widow of a fallen soldier also laid wreaths to honour the soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Gov. Gaidam also made a symbolic presentation of N500, 000.00 cash support to each of three next-of-kin of fallen soldiers and N300, 000.00 to each of three soldiers injured while fighting boko haram insurgents in the state.

Over N24 million was donated by the Yobe State Government in 2017 to families of soldiers killed or injured while working to save people's lives and ensure security in the state.

The Yobe State Government had earlier donated N12 million to the State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion during an emblem appeal event last week.

Gov. Gaidam also made a personal donation of N1 million during the event where close to N20 million was raised.