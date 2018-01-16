Nigeria Has Only Two Bible Correspondence Courses Despite Thousands Of Churches – Ancaps

It is not funny and no more a news to hear that Nigeria has only two bible correspondence courses which are even owned by a foreign church and a Christian education organization. The two bible correspondence courses are New Life Bible Correspondence Course and World Bible School.

This information was revealed at the launching of the association’s bible correspondence course tagged “Timothy Oluwole Obadare Bible Correspondence Course” made and designed in honor of that great prophet Late Prophet Timothy Oluwole Obadare.

Adedoyin further said “Most churches abroad have conducted a bible correspondence course program at some time or another. It is perhaps the most evangelistic tool today. You may be surprised at the depth and relevance of the bible to today’s society. Correspondence course makes bible clear and simple”.

“As im speaking, only two bible correspondence courses exists in Nigeria despite thousands of churches that are existing in the country today. Major popular churches started as a result of a number of people learning the truth through bible correspondence courses. The correspondence courses played an important part in leading people to Christ. This illustrates the potential we are talking about”

“To get people to study their bible is becoming progressively more difficult. This is a problem that is obviously being felt in the religious world in general and with the Lord’s church in particular. Many have resorted to all sorts of gimmicks and carnal prizes today to interest people in spiritual matters”.