Chief Ogundokun sues Oluwo for N1 Billion over libel

An elder statesman, High Chief Abiola Ogundokun has sued the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi (Telu 1) for N1Billion (One Billion Naira) for defamation and character assassination.

According to the suit No; HOS/6/2018 filed before the Osun State High Court of Justice, Osogbo Judicial Division dated January 8, 2018 and made available to The Nigerian Voice, Ogundokun, a former Publicity Secretary of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) under the regime of President Shehu Shagari and a former member of the Constituent Assembly in 1977 sued the monarch for defamation of character, malicious falsehood via cyber bullying and reputation assassination.

The lawsuit was filed at the High Court in Osogbo by Olayinka Osokoya of O.A. Osokoya & Co, the counsel to Chief Abiola Ogundokun in which he demanded is demanded N1billon for aggravated and exemplary damages as a result of the several public comments made against him by the Oluwo on several online mediums including YouTube, Whatsapp, Facebook and Newspapers.

Ironically, Chief Ogundokun filed his charges against the Oluwo exactly a year after Oluwo gave him the Oba Nla of Iwo land title (The highest title in Iwo land) which is equally a subject of contest in the new case. Ogundokun was announced the Oba Nla of Iwo land via a letter signed by the Oluwo on January 8, 2017.

The litigation is full of drama and suspense as several of the Oluwo’s YouTube remarks/interviews/jester and other actions against his subject, Chief Abiola Ogundokun were translated & transcribed by Dr. J. A. Ogunwale, Associate Professor, Department of Linguistic and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU).

Chief Ogundokun is also asking the court of law to defray some impressions created by the monarch "that he (Ogundokun) stole roasted yam while in Modern School as purported by Oba Akanbi in one of his YouTube videos and that he was responsible for the annulment of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election won by his bosom friend, late Basorun MKO Abiola and that he thwarted MKO Abiola’s dream of becoming President of Nigeria and that Ogundokun was equally the one who scuttled the dream/chance of one Barrister Eniola Atanda, an Iwo indigene from becoming the first civilian Governor of Osun State and that he (Ogundokun) purchased a stolen vehicle and sold same to Atanda thereby rendering Atanda’s pedigree obsolete and that that he (Ogundokun) was equally the one who ruined the success of Professor Wole Soyinka during the time he was managing the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and that he (Ogundokun) is a criminal and dubious person who had thwarted the chances of the Yoruba Nation for his own selfish interest and that he (Ogundokun) derives pleasure in sending people to jail.

The 83 pages document reads: "The plaintiff is a prominent Iwo Indigene, Politician, Elder Statesman, High Chief, Philanthropist, Publisher and well respected community leader of Iwo, Osun State of Nigeria, residing at Ogundokun residence, Ibajedewa lodge, Oloola’s compound, Iwo, Osun State of Nigeria.

"The defendant is the Oluwo of Iwo and resides at Oluwo’s Palace, Iwo, Osun State of Nigeria.

The plaintiff has contributed greatly to the development and growth of Iwo and its environs (Comprising of all the three Local Government Areas in Iwo land i.e, Iwo, Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa Local Governments)

"The plaintiff is also a member of the board of trustees of Iwo Central Mosque, a registered body with the Corporate Affairs Commission (Attached with a Copy of certificate of registration signed by one Bello Mahmud with Abiola Ogundokun’s name as 4th trustee)

The plaintiff also avers that he was equally appointed as a member of Iwo Board of Trustees by a letter with Ref. No: ITC/R/APP/003. (Copy attached)

The plaintiff hereby pleads and shall rely on the said letter as well as a series of letters of awards and recognition for all his contribution to the development of Iwo land, Osun State (Series of documents attached for confirmation)

The plaintiff avers that because of his contribution to the development and growth of Islam in Iwo land, the Islamic clerics from the three Local Government Areas in Iwo land under the headship of the Chief Imam of Iwo, confered on him the Chieftaincy title of Basorun Musulumi of Iwo land sometimes in Year 2000 and he was subsequently turbaned as such by the Chief Imam of Iwo. The plaintiff shall, at the trial of this suit, rely on the certificate issued in his favor when the said chieftaincy title was confered on him (Copies of letters signed by Sheikh Alhaji Imran Asiru, Chief Imam of Iwo Land/Chairman, league of Imams and Alfas in Iwo land and his Secretary, Muhamed Tajudeen Olowe, dated 8th October & 28th October, 1999 and confirmation certificate attached)

"The plaintiff avers that as a result of his immense and unprecedented contributions towards the sustainable growth and development of Osun State and Nigeria as a whole, he has received several awards and recognition in and outside the state of Osun which includes: The Otun Balogun of Iwo land, Basorun Musulumi of Iwo land, Jagun of Ajagunlaase, Areago of Iwo Oke land, Seriki of Iba land, Apesin of Erin Osun and, The jagunpote of The Source, Diamond Award by the African Communication National Development. Merit Award for Political Development of Nigeria in Security Seminars conferred on him by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in 1996; Distinguished Achievers’ Award conferred on him in 2005 by the Nigerian Youth Organization, Nigerian Leadership and Role Model Award in 2008, Award of Integrity and Anti-Corruption in 2009 and many others

The plaintiff avers that he is a member of several International organizations such as: The International chains of Industrial and Technical Advertising Agencies, (ICTA), Member, Advertising club of New York, Member, Industrial Advertising Incorporated, Member of the Association of Advertising Practitioners in Nigeria to mention but a few.

The plaintiff avers that he has worked with several media and publishing firms in and outside Nigeria which has earned him a global image and recognition

The plaintiff avers that as a journalist, he has worked in various places and in different capacities to wit: Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), as a correspondent under the Editorship of Alhaji Ayo Fagbo, he was Co-Presenter of Hello fans of OGUN and OGUN “Eko Participant”, Assistant Editor of People’s Star Press, Divisional Correspondent and Commercial representative of the defunct Sketch and New Nigerian Newspapers in the whole of the then Western Region of Nigeria, Director of Daily Times of Nigeria, Chairman, Niger-Park, a subsidiary of Daily Times of Nigeria, Divisional Correspondent, defunct Sketch publishing for Old Osun Division now Osun State, News Translator, Reporter and Broadcaster of the Western Nigeria Broadcasting and Television, (the very first Television in Nigeria)

The plaintiff avers that he established in the media outfit “States Mirror”, a monthly magazine and later established “Conscience International Magazine” currently circulating worldwide

The plaintiff avers that as a young politician, he contested and won the Councillorship of Election and was sworn in as Councillor under the old Iwo Local Government Area and as a philanthropist, he donated his salaries and allowances to the Iwo Community to enhance the growth and development of Iwo town

The plaintiff avers that due to his kindness to the masses and philanthropy, he was massively voted into the Constituent Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1977

The plaintiff avers that in 1994, he was also a member of the Constitutional Conference.

The plaintiff states further that in 1995/1996 he was also a member of the Constitutional Review Panel

The plaintiff avers that in the year 1996, he was made the chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the 250 Eminent Yoruba Leaders Forum where he led a presentation on a United Nations fact finding mission to Nigeria in Ile-Ife

The Plaintiff avers that the Defendant was appointed as the Oluwo of Iwo sometimes in the year 2015.

The plaintiff further avers that because of his love for Iwo Town, he gave the Defendant his support both morally and financially towards his post-coronation as the Oluwo of Iwo.

The plaintiff further avers that he stood by the Defendant throughout his trying moments and during his problem with the Oluwo-Oke of Iwo-Oke which culminated in a quasi-criminal charge brought against him by the Oluwo-Oke of Iwo-Oke

The plaintiff avers that he personally took the Defendant to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (A former Nigerian Head of State & Elder Statesman) when it became apparent that the Defendant might be sent to jail for contempt of court

The plaintiff avers that save for his intervention through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Oluwo-Oke would not have withdrawn the case against the Defendant.

The plaintiff averes that, however, the Defendant has been behaving strangely after an honest advice rendered to him by the plaintiff, not to extort money from several persons jostling for Chieftaincy titles but from those he would confer with such Chieftaincy titles.

The Plaintiff avers that this piece of advice did not go down well with the Defendant as he subsequently and purportedly announced that he has been stripped and/or removed from all the chieftaincy titles in Iwo land, including the Basorun Musulumi of Iwo land

The plaintiff avers that upon becoming aware of his purported removal, he instituted an action at the High Court of Justice, Oshogbo challenging the action of the Defendant.

The plaintiff states further that he equally filed a motion on notice for interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendant, his servants, agents or privies from appointing, installing and/or turbaning another person as Basorun Musulumi of Iwo land pending the determination of the suit and same was granted by the court.

The plaintiff hereby pleads and shall rely on the processes filed in the suit as well as the Certified True Copy of the Enrolment of Order.

The plaintiff avers that the defendant did not just stop at threatening to strip him of his chieftaincy titles but called several people including Iwo chiefs to the palace where he said series of uncomplimentary and defamatory things against the plaintiff which the defendant recorded in a video and uploaded on the internet (Plaintiff attached series of online sources/platforms where defendant deformed his character & maligned his reputation)

The plaintiff avers that the video (s) has gone viral. That he (Plaintiff) will lead evidence at the trial of this action through living witnesses who reside within and outside Osun State to show the far reaching negative effects of the libelous publication, which is the subject of this action and the monumental damage it has unleashed on the plaintiff in all its ramifications, including the odium, contempt and ridicule brought upon him as an astute politician, elder statesman, High Chief, Philanthropist, Publisher and well respected community leader, and business executive which cut across state boundaries.

The Plaintiff avers that his friends and admirers from all over Nigeria and beyond have made contacts with him expressing disappointment over the malicious defamation of the plaintiff’s reputation by the defendant.

The Defendant knew or must be taking to know that the plaintiff could not have done all the Defendant claimed he did.

The Defendant has threatened to continue to spread defamatory publication against the plaintiff and unless restrained, he would carry out his threats. (Plaintiff provides a translated copy of series of defamatory interviews/comments/chats where Defendant ridicules and destroyed reputation of plaintiff).

Chief Ogundokun 83, a media baron and publisher of Conscience International Magazine have been at loggerhead with the youthful Iwo monarch since April 2017 when Oba Akanbi stripped Ogundokun of his traditional and Islamic titles over what he termed ‘insubordination to his rulership’ by Ogundokun.

It will be recalled that Oba Akanbi on Sunday April 30, 2017 verbally announced the revocation of all chieftaincy titles of Ogundokun ranging from Islamic, social and traditional titles after claiming to be the custodian of all spheres of social influence in Iwo land.

Oba Akanbi was said to have announced to some selected chiefs at his palace that “As the ruler and custodian of all traditional, cultural, religious and social clubs in Iwo land, I hereby relief him (Ogundokun) of all his traditional and social titles ranging from Basorun Musulumi of Iwo land, member of Iwo Board of Trustees (IBOT), Otun Balogun of Iwo land and other proposed titles that might be accorded to him from Iwo”.

But in a swift legal reaction by Chief Ogundokun, an Osun State High Court in Osogbo presided over by Justice Ayoola granted an order restraining Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi from removing, and, or appointing another person as the Bashorun Musulumi of Iwo land pending the determination of the main suit. The court, reacting to a motion sent in by High Chief Abiola Ogundokun’s lawyer, one Barrister Soji Oyetayo on May 11, 2017 restrained the Iwo monarch from stripping Chief Abiola Ogundokun of his Bashorun Musulumi of Iwoland title and equally stopped him from appointing, installing and turbaning another Bashorun Musulumi of Iwo land pending the determination of the main suit.

The judge reviewed all the submissions of Chief Ogundokun including all the citations provided before arriving at the ruling. The Monday, June 19, 2017 ruling was based on the application for motion on notice brought pursuant to Order 38 rule 4 of Osun High Court seeking for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Oluwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi and Imam Fatai Olododo (Chief Imam of Iwo Central Mosque) from installing another Bashorun Musulumi of Iwo land as the Oba has no moral right to discredit the injunction or discretion of a religious society.

In his new suit, Ogundokun is demanding for One billion Naira only, being aggravated and exemplary damages from the defendant—Oba Akanbi for malicious defamation of his person, reputation and character across the world via cyber bullying.

Ogundokun is equally asking among other possessions, an order for the written retraction of several false allegations made against his person by the Oluwo in public and private spaces eg, via YouTube, Internet and other e-platforms, with a public apology made in not less than 4 Nigerian newspapers.

The former Chairman, Election Tactical Committee of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is also asking the court of law to restrain the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi and his agents from further defaming or maligning his person, reputation and character in whatever form, either by social media, television, newspapers, magazines, radio, blogs, YouTube, and all other electronic platforms, or online medium in whatever form. The plaintif is equally asking for the sum of N5,000,000,00 (Five Million Naira only) as cost of legal action.

