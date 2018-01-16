Court sentences security guard for stealing wine in Osogbo

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has sentenced a 28-year-old security guard, Emmanuel Ajayi to 6-month imprisonment for stealing wine valued at N3,800 in Osogbo.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that Emmanuel committed the offence on January 13, 2018 at about 5:30am by breaking into a store in Osogbo and stole the wine belonging to one Mr Ade Bambo.

The prosecutor told the Court that Emmanuel committed an offence contrary to and punishable under 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, volume 11, Laws of Osun State, Nigeria, 2003.

Emmanuel pleaded guilty to the offence leveled against him. His counsel, Mr Kunle Ayemoyin urged the court to mitigate his punishment.

The judge, Magistrate, Mariam Oloyode convicted Emmanuel and sentenced him to 6-month imprisonment with option of N10,000 fine.