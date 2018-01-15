2018 Armed Forces Day: Imo Deputy Governor Pays Glowing Tributes To Fallen Heroes, Salutes Armed Forces

Joining other well-meaning Nigerians to mark Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebration, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has hailed the Armed Forces for their patriotic efforts towards safeguarding and protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor in his statement, which was contained in a press release signed by his media aide, Uche Onwuchekwa, added that the unity and peace so far enjoyed in the country is attributable to the effort of the Nigerian Armed forces.

He saluted their gallantry in fighting terrorism and insurgency in the North East, thereby returning relative peace and freedom in the area.

Prince Madumere while paying glowing tributes to the fallen heroes who lost their lives, fighting for unity and peace of the country, used the opportunity to make case for widows and children of the fallen heroes, calling on good spirited Nigerians and other closer relations to help in ameliorating their pains of losing loved ones especially bread winners of the family.

He also join calls for an urgent measure towards stopping the wanton killings of the innocent people of Benue State whatever may be the cause, while calling for thorough investigation to find out the root cause of the ceaseless bloodletting.